Justin Timberlake Won’t Be Going to Rehab After DWI Bust: Report
QUICK TO WALK AWAY
Justin Timberlake is not planning on checking into a rehab facility following his arrest Tuesday morning for allegedly driving while intoxicated, according to a report. Sources told TMZ the 43-year-old singer is instead planning to carry on with his world tour, with his next appearance scheduled to take place in Chicago on Friday, and that he’s leaving his lawyer Edward Burke Jr. to handle the case. The Sag Harbor Police Department confirmed Timberlake was arrested after allegedly failing to stop his BMW at a stop sign and “failing to maintain his lane of travel.” He then told officers he’d had “one martini” and repeatedly refused to take a chemical test while appearing to have bloodshot, glassy eyes and the smell of booze on his breath, according to a criminal complaint. His next court date is scheduled to take place on July 26—a date for which he’s also supposed to be performing a show in Krakow, Poland.