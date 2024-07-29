Justin Timberlake’s Lawyers: Cops Let Drinking Buddy Drive Singer’s Car
COPS NOT NSYNC
Justin Timberlake should get to say “Bye Bye Bye” to a DUI conviction, according to his lawyers, who are reportedly claiming that police made a major blunder when they arrested the “SexyBack” singer after a night out in the Hamptons. According to TMZ, the officers who carted Timberlake off to jail allowed his woman friend to drive his rental car back to her house. The only problem, TMZ reports, is that the woman and her husband had arrived at The American Hotel in Sag Harbor two hours before Timberlake and had been drinking. The two officers who stopped the former NSYNC star claimed his eyes were “bloodshot and glassy” and a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath,” said the charging sheet. But his lawyer, Edward Burke, insisted Timberlake was “not intoxicated” and police “made an error in arresting him for it.” TMZ says lawyers will say that allowing the woman friend to drive while detaining the singer was another key error.