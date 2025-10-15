Trudeau, 53, Sparks ‘Midlife Crisis’ Talk With New Romance

Justin Trudeau’s inner circle fears that the former Canadian prime minister is experiencing a “bit of a midlife crisis.”

Insiders told Page Six that a midlife crisis is to blame for the divorced politician’s hot and heavy relationship with pop star Katy Perry.

“Dating Katy may just be Justin’s answer to going to Burning Man,” the insider told the gossip page. “It’s a bit of a midlife crisis.”

The Grammy-nominated singer responded in a Monday performance at London’s O2 Music venue. Neil Mockford/GC Images

The 53-year-old’s romance with Perry, 40, was seemingly confirmed when the Daily Mail obtained photos of a shirtless Trudeau kissing and cuddling up with the “Dark Horse” singer on a yacht on Sunday.

“He is sowing his oats all over again,” the source said. “He’s free from the ties of office and his marriage.”

Sophie Grégoire-Trudeau, 50, and the former Canadian Prime Minister announced their separation in Aug. 2023. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Sophie Grégoire-Trudeau, 50, and the former Canadian prime minister announced their separation in Aug. 2023.

Sources told Page Six that he didn’t want his 13-year marriage to end before he left office in 2024, but his ex-wife “pressed for it.”

Another friend called the budding relationship with Perry “a big exhale” for Trudeau, who was “straitjacketed with his duties” as the head of Canada since 2015.

Perry, who announced her split from Orlando Bloom in July, was first seen with Trudeau that same month. Ryan Emberley/Getty Images for RBC

Perry, who announced her split from actor Orlando Bloom in July, was first seen with Trudeau that same month.

The pair was caught dining together at the classy Montreal restaurant, Le Violon.

Soon after, Trudeau attended Perry’s concert with his 16-year-old daughter, Ella-Grace.

“They both need a boost and it may be a mutually beneficial thing,” one source told Page Six.

Soon after, Trudeau attended Perry's concert with his 16-year-old daughter, Ella-Grace. X

The society source told the outlet that Trudeau appears to be following in the footsteps of his father.

“I don’t think anyone that knows him is surprised that Justin would date someone famous,” they said. “It does echo his father. It’s in his DNA to do this.”

Pierre Trudeau, who also served as Canada’s prime minister, has been in a number of relationships with A-listers. Trudeau, who died in 2000, dated Barbra Streisand, Kim Cattrall, and Margot Kidder.

Trudeau, who died in 2000, dated Barbra Streisand. Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

The source told the outlet that the younger Trudeau is a spotlight-seeker, saying, he “used to be a high school drama teacher, and I always come back to that in explaining his personality — he wants to be on stage.”

After the steamy yacht images leaked, Perry responded at a performance at London’s O2 Music venue on Monday.

“London, England, you’re like this on a Monday night after a whole day at work and a whole day at school?” she said. “No wonder I fall for Englishmen all the time… but not anymore.”

And then when a fan proposed to her on stage, she said, “Not today.”