CHEAT SHEET
CRINGEWORTHY
Justin Trudeau Squirms as Kids Ask Him: ‘Why Did You Paint Your Face Brown?’
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has rightfully faced a deluge of criticism since photos were published showing him in blackface—but this one had to hurt the most. The PM squirmed in his seat after one of two twin girls asked him: “Why did you paint your face brown?” The clip is from the Facebook Watch show New Mom, Who Dis? hosted by Jessi Cruickshank. Trudeau told the girls: “It’s something I shouldn’t have done because it hurt people. It’s not something that you should do and that is something that I learned.” Unsatisfied by his answer, the girls then asked if he also painted his nose and his hands brown. Trudeau said: “Yeah, and it was the wrong thing to do.” He went on to apologize to the two girls and children in Canada who faced “teasing and discrimination because of the color of their skin.”