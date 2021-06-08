Muslim Family Was Killed in Hateful ‘Terrorist Attack’: Justin Trudeau
‘THIS WAS NO ACCIDENT’
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned a “brutal, cowardly, and brazen” attack on a Muslim family in a speech to Canada’s House of Commons Tuesday. “This was no accident,” he told the group. “This was a terrorist attack, motivated by hatred, in the heart of one of our communities.” He said he plans to take more action against far-right hate groups in the country, including adding them to terror lists, to help curb Islamophobic threats.
Four members of the London, Ontario family were killed Sunday when a pickup truck hit them. A 9-year-old boy was also critically injured. Canadian police called the attack a hate crime, saying there was evidence of a premeditated attack. Authorities have charged Nathaniel Veltman, 20, with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder, though a terrorism charge is under discussion. Trudeau is expected to attend a vigil on Tuesday night.