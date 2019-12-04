World Leaders Appear to Mock Trump in Candid Video
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is shown apparently joking with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron about President Trump’s long press conferences at a Buckingham Palace reception Tuesday. In video footage posted by the CBC, Trudeau is heard seemingly referring to Trump’s news conferences earlier that day. “Is that why you were late?” Johnson asks the small group, including Macron and Trudeau. “He was late because he takes a 40 minute press conference off the top,” Trudeau says, before the group’s conversation is drowned out by other noises in the room. “You just watched his team’s jaws drop to the floor,” Trudeau says later on in the clip. World leaders were at the London palace for the NATO summit, and Trump met with both Trudeau and Macron on Tuesday before reporters.