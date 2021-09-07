CHEAT SHEET
Video Shows Anti-Vaxxers Pelting Justin Trudeau With Gravel on Campaign Stop
Anti-vaccine protesters aren’t renowned for having reasoned arguments—but chucking rocks at people is a bit much even for them. One of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s campaign stops was disrupted Monday evening when anti-vaccine protesters hurled gravel at the PM. Video posted by CBC reporter Sarah Sears showed the stones being thrown at Trudeau as he tried to get back on his campaign bus in London, Ontario. According to The Washington Post, Trudeau later told reporters that the rocks “might have” hit his shoulder, but added: “There was little bits of gravel... It’s no big deal.” Earlier in the day, Trudeau criticized “anti-vaxxer mobs” who had caused ugly scenes at several of his events before the gravel incident.