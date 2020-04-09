Trudeau: This Is the ‘New Normal’ Until We Have a Coronavirus Vaccine
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the public in a Thursday address that society grappling with the coronavirus would be the “new normal” until a vaccine is developed. Trudeau explained that COVID-19 landed in Canada a bit later than it did in the rest of the world, and the country is at a “fork in the road for the best and worst possible outcome.” “The initial peak, the top of the curve, may be in late spring with the end of the first wave in the summer... there will likely be smaller outbreaks for a number of months after that,” he said. “This will be the new normal until a vaccine is developed.” He said the reality of Canadians dealing with COVID-19 through the summer was one of the “better” outcomes. “The path we take is up to us. It depends on what each of us does right now. It will take months of continued, determined effort,” he said, adding that residents needed to continue “physical distancing, staying home, and washing [their] hands” during this period.