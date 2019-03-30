Justin Trudeau Under Pressure in Bribe Scandal After Secret Tape Turn Up
An 18-minute tape of a private conversation between Canada’s former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould and Privy Council Clerk Michael Wernick have put added pressure on Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau amid accusations of political interference, according to the BBC. The tape was secretly recorded by Wilson-Raybould and appears to unveil how Wernick, presumably on Trudeau’s behalf, warned the attorney general that she should tread lightly when it came to accusations of bribe-taking regarding contracts in Libya garnered by the company SNC-Lavalin. In the call, Wernick says sternly tells Wilson-Raybould that he is “concerned about how the prime minister would react to her refusal to intervene in the trial and negotiate a remediation agreement with the Quebec company.” Trudeau faces increasing pressure to reopen an investigation into the matter.