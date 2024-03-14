Justin Trudeau’s Ex May Have Made a Veiled Swipe at PM

The ex-wife of Justin Trudeau may have taken a veiled swipe at the Canadian Prime Minister.

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau appeared onstage at the 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi, hosted by Forbes and MSNBC’s Mika Brezinski, where she made a comment that seemed to shade her famous ex.

“Your needs, you shouldn’t expect the minimum,” she said. “You should expect a maximum of nourishment, presence and help in your life with the people around you. And we shouldn’t have to hold it all together as women.”

Grégoire Trudeau and the PM announced their split in August. In an Instagram post, Trudeau said the decision to part ways came after “many meaningful and difficult conversations,” but said the pair “remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other.” They were married in 2005.

Grégoire Trudeau allegedly “recoupled” with her current partner Dr. Marcos Bettolli, 18 months before the split was announced, according to his divorce papers, Canada’s National Post reported. His ex-wife wrote that her former husband “re-partnered with a high profile individual who attracts significant media attention and presents significant security considerations.”

Her tell-all memoir Closer Together is scheduled for release in April, and will discuss her struggles with mental health and eating disorders. “When I shared my story… it was not the easiest thing to do, but it was the right thing to do,” Grégoire Trudeau said.