Dodgers Player Who Tested Positive for COVID Returned to Field to Celebrate Win
YOLO
It was pretty impressive how quickly Major League Baseball acted to remove Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner from the field during the World Series decider Wednesday night after his COVID-19 test came back positive during the game. Less impressive, however, were the scenes after the Dodgers sealed their victory, when Turner was allowed to return to the field to celebrate with his teammates despite his positive test for the highly contagious virus. According to USA Today, the 35-year-old lifted the trophy, hugged his teammates, and posed for photos—and was seen not wearing a mask. Dodgers President Andrew Friedman tried his best to defend Turner, explaining to reporters: “He wanted to come out and take a picture with the trophy.”