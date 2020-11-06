Justin Turner Won’t Face Discipline for Joining World Series Celebration Despite Positive COVID-19 Test
‘MISCOMMUNICATION’
Baseball star Justin Turner ultimately won’t be disciplined for posing maskless after testing positive for COVID-19 at the Los Angeles Dodgers’ World Series celebration, according to USA Today. Major League Baseball accepted partial blame for his exposure and in a statement released Friday, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred explained that Turner’s teammates “actively encouraged him” to violate quarantine, believed that the damage was already done in their exposure to him, and “were prepared to tolerate the additional risk.” Manfred also outlines that the situation was a “miscommunication,” saying that at least two Dodgers’ employees admittedly didn’t say anything to the player when he returned to the field. “During the somewhat chaotic situation on the field, Mr. Turner was incorrectly told by an unidentified person that other players had tested positive, creating the impression in Mr. Turner’s mind that he was being singled out for isolation,” he wrote. Turner has since apologized for appearing at the celebration.