Future MLB Hall of Famer, 43, Announces Retirement Plans

Justin Verlander says the 2026 season will mark the end of his legendary Major League Baseball career. The 43-year-old pitcher revealed the decision in a statement posted to social media, saying months of injuries and setbacks helped him realize it was time to step away from the game. Verlander, who is married to model and actress Kate Upton, 34, thanked fans, teammates, and his family while reflecting on a career that spanned more than two decades. “This season has challenged me in ways I haven’t experienced before, both physically and mentally,” Verlander wrote. “Over the last several months, I’ve realized that time has come.” The veteran right-hander has made just one appearance for the Detroit Tigers this season. A hip injury sidelined him shortly after that outing, and a subsequent hamstring injury delayed a planned return. Despite the setbacks, Verlander said he remains committed to rejoining the Tigers before the season ends. Verlander spent 14 seasons with the Tigers and captured three Cy Young Awards and the 2011 American League Most Valuable Player award. He also won two World Series titles during his career and is widely expected to earn induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum when he becomes eligible in 2032.