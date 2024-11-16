Model Kate Upton’s latest Instagram story has left her followers scratching their heads with concern.

The 32-year-old made a post Friday in which she told a story about a violent father and his young daughter.

“Truly asking... lawyers/judges/ advocates/law enforcement/parents: A Dad, recently out of rehab, is traveling alone with his 10-year old daughter. He gets drunk and high on pills, says he has a gun on him, and threatens to SHOOT the taxi driver if he does NOT drop them off on the highway at midnight to walk home,” Upton wrote in the story.

@kateupton/Instagram

“Thankfully, the taxi driver refuses and would rather be shot than drop the little girl off on the highway. Is this an emergency? A crime? Would you be scared for your child?” she asked at the end of the post.

Upton has yet to comment or explain the context of the story, leaving her more than 6.6 million followers in the dark and worried for for her safety.

Instagram aside, Upton tied the knot with Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander back in 2017, and the couple shares a six-year-old daughter, Genevieve.

Verlander also has not commented about the context of his wife’s post.

In July, Upton appeared on the Chicks in the Office podcast and talked about her whirlwind life as the wife of an MLB superstar.

“Being a baseball wife is absolutely insane, like this schedule is wild, it’s so long. I didn’t know,” Upton said. “I accidentally fell in love. I had no idea that there were this many games.”

She added, “I’m like I don’t see him, especially when you start getting into late playoffs when the baseball is so exciting, but you’re like, ‘I haven’t seen my husband in months, like they better win.’”