Boyfriend Arrested for 22-Year-Old Girlfriend’s ‘Horrific’ Dismemberment, NYC Authorities Say
GRISLY
Justin Williams was arrested on Monday for the murder of his 22-year-old girlfriend, D’Asia Johnson, allegedly chopping up her body with a meat cleaver and living with her dismembered parts amongst suitcases for weeks, authorities said. Johnson, who was last seen entering the apartment on Aug. 21, was discovered in pieces at the East New York residence on Sept. 21. during a wellness check by building personnel, according to Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez. Williams, who dated Johnson for years, allegedly used cleaning products and open windows to mask and hide the scent of her remains from neighbors. “This defendant is accused of the horrific murder and dismemberment of his former girlfriend,” Gonzalez said. “While we can’t erase the tragic and cruel death of D’Asia Johnson, we are fully committed to bringing this defendant to justice. I hope that this prosecution brings a measure of solace to D’Asia’s family and friends.” Williams faces indictment charges of second-degree murder and concealment of a human corpse for the grisly crime. He is being held without bail.