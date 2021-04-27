CEO of $2 Billion Startup: I Was Fired for Taking LSD at Work
NOT COOL MAN
After marketing startup Iterable Inc. said it replaced its CEO for violations of company “policies and values,” the ousted exec, Justin Zhu, told Bloomberg that he’d been fired for microdosing the illegal psychedelic drug LSD. In an email to staff, co-founder Andrew Boni said that Zhu’s behavior had “undermined the board’s confidence in Justin’s ability to lead the company.” Microdosing, or taking small quantities of drugs, has gained popularity in tech circles for its potential therapeutic and creativity-inducing properties. In his biography, now-deceased Apple co-founder Steve Jobs called taking LSD “one of the most important things in my life.” Andrew Boni will now replace Zhu as the San Francisco-based company’s CEO. Bloomberg reports that Iterable Inc. is valued at about $2 billion.