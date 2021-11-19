Penn State Student Dies From 11-Story Plunge Down Trash Chute After Being Offered Blunt: Report
SUSPICIOUS
A 19-year-old college student has reportedly died under bizarre circumstances after falling 11 stories into a dumpster, according to the girl’s mother. Justine Gross plunged down a trash chute after being given “a smoke” by a male student last Wednesday, her mother said. Francoise Gross said she spoke to the man on Thursday, the day Justine was reported missing. “He said she had a really bad reaction, a panic or whatever,” she told NJ.com, and he was trying to take her back to the apartment on the tenth floor.” But raising more questions is Justine’s mysterious final text to a friend, sent minutes before she fell: “Something just happened.”
Justine’s body was discovered on Friday, when a truck emptied its load at a local landfill. Investigators believe her death to have been an accident, and the county coroner rules it “an isolated incident.” According to NJ.com, police have withheld information, they said, at the request of the family. But Gross denied she ever made that request, and she has her own theories about what actually happened last week. “That’s just not Justine. She would never do something like that, go down a chute,” Gross said. “They want me to believe she walked into that chute. I believe someone was chasing her and she went into the chute, thinking it was a staircase.”