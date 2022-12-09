CHEAT SHEET
Juul Agrees to Pay $1.2 Billion to Settle Thousands of Youth-Vaping Lawsuits
Facing around 10,000 lawsuits over claims that it’s contributed to an “epidemic” of teen vapers, Juul Labs Inc. has agreed to pay $1.2 billion to settle pending court battles, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the details. The legal claims, which included personal injury and class-action suits, accused the popular e-cigarette company of being a major player in widespread youth vaping and intentionally targeting kids with its nicotine products. Juul was thought to be near bankruptcy last month until it decided to let go of scores of employees and received new funding from investors. A Juul spokesperson did not immediately comment to Bloomberg on the settlement.