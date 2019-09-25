CHEAT SHEET
Juul CEO Kevin Burns Resigns, E-Cigarette Maker Announces It Will Stop All Advertising
The CEO of Juul announced early Wednesday that he had resigned as well as the news that the e-cigarette maker would suspend all of its advertising. The moves come as the prospect of federal regulation threatens the future of the dominant vaping company. Outgoing CEO Kevin Burns will be succeeded by K.C. Crosthwaite, an executive from Altria, a major tobacco firm that owns a 35 percent stake in Juul. The company also announced Wednesday that it will suspend all TV, print, and digital ads and bring an end to some of its lobbying efforts. A growing number of deaths and illnesses are being blamed on e-cigarette products and several states have announced plans to ban their use. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is also considering regulations to ban all flavored e-cigarettes.