CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
UP IN SMOKE
Juul C.E.O. Kevin Burns Apologizes to Parents of Addicted Teens
Read it at CNBC
Kevin Burns, C.E.O. of popular e-cigarette Juul, says he is sorry to parents of teens who are addicted to vaping. In an upcoming documentary called “Vaporized: America’s E-cigarette Addiction” premiering on CNBC Monday evening, Burns said that his product was not intended for use by kids. The Food and Drug Administration has declared teen vaping an epidemic, pointing to a recent survey that showed that 21 percent of high schoolers vaped in the last 12 months. When asked what he would say to parents of those addicted kids, Burns said, “First of all, I’d tell them that I’m sorry that their child’s using the product. It’s not intended for them. I hope there was nothing that we did that made it appealing to them.”