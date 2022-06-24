CHEAT SHEET
Juul Gets a Last-Minute Reprieve From E-Cigarette Ban
A federal appeals court hit the pause button Friday on the FDA’s ban on Juul e-cigarettes so that it can consider Juul’s request for an emergency review of the order. In a court filing, the company called the ban “extraordinary and unlawful” and said it would cause the company “irreparable harm.” It argued that the FDA refused to consider a transition, had not banned similar products made by competitors, and had possibly caved to “immense political pressure from Congress.” The freeze on the FDA order will be in effect until at least July 12, according to court documents. Sources told the Wall Street Journal that bankruptcy is on the table if Juul can’t reverse the FDA’s ban.