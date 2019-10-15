CHEAT SHEET
MYSTERY ILLNESS?
Mother Accuses Juul of Causing Her 18-Year-Old Son’s Death
A mother in Florida has filed a wrongful death suit against Juul, accusing the vape device maker of causing her 18-year-old son’s death. Lisa Vail said her son Daniel Wakefield began vaping at 15 and only used Juul products. Her lawyer told BuzzFeed News “Juul was the only change in this boy’s otherwise healthy life.”
His mother said Wakefield hadn’t exhibited any symptoms of the telltale vaping illness before he died on Aug. 31, 2018. A coroner ruled the death resulted from natural causes, noting that the teen had asthma, according to BuzzFeed News.
The Federal Drug Administration has linked 26 deaths to vaping THC-based products, not nicotine-based ones like Juul, but the agency has recommended against using any vaping products until it makes an official determination on the cause.