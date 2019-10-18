CHEAT SHEET
YIKES
Juul Suspends Sale of Fruit Flavored E-Cigarette Pods
Juul announced Thursday that it would suspend the sale of the mango, creme, fruit, and cucumber pods in order to keep the vaping device “out of the hands of youth.” The company said the suspension would continue “pending FDA review.” Juul will still sell their tobacco, menthol, and mint flavored pods—which it claimed could play a role in “helping adult smokers move away from combustible cigarettes.” According to CNBC, Juul stopped selling the mango, creme, fruit, and cucumber pods in retail stores last year and only sold them through an age-restricted website. The Trump administration reportedly has expressed their desire to also stop the sale of any flavored vape pods, mint and menthol included. The company is facing scrutiny and lawsuits amid a string of vaping-related lung injures and deaths across the nation.