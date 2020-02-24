Juul to Pitch Age-Locked E-Cigarette to Keep Product in U.S. Market: WSJ
Juul reportedly plans to present federal regulators with a version of its vaporizer that will only unlock for users ages 21 and up as part of an application to keep its products in the U.S., The Wall Street Journal reports. The company will reportedly submit an application of over 250,000 pages—which will include scientific research, the company’s efforts to stop sales to minors, and new marketing materials—by May of this year. A Juul spokesman said the application would “provide [the] FDA with the science and evidence needed to assess the role our products can play moving smokers away from cigarettes, while combating underage use.”
The company launched vaporizers that were connected to an age-confirming app in Canada and the U.K. Users must submit a photo of themselves and a government ID when using the app for the first time. The app can also lock and unlock the vaporizer via Bluetooth and give the user metrics on their nicotine consumption. This comes after the U.S. raised the minimum age of tobacco products customers to 21, and after the government barred the sale of fruity e-cigarette cartridges.