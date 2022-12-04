CHEAT SHEET
Juventus CEO Denies Club Owes Cristiano Ronaldo Millions in Backpay
The European football club Juventus F.C. denied it owed Cristiano Ronaldo anything after a report claimed he would pursue legal action for an alleged £17 million he was owed. The agreement was struck between Ronaldo and the club after the sport—and its salaries—were suspended in 2020 due to COVID-19. “To the best of my knowledge we have no debts with Ronaldo,” Juventus CEO Maurizio Arrivabene said on Sunday. His comments came after an intercepted August 2021 phone call in which Arrivabene referred to COVID-related debts regarding Ronaldo after the legendary player moved to Manchester United. “They were probably the salaries stopped in COVID and then paid in the restart,” Arrivabene said.