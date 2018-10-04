Juventus Praises ‘Great Champion’ Cristiano Ronaldo Amid Sexual-Assault Allegations

Italian soccer club Juventus F.C. on Thursday tweeted support for player Cristiano Ronaldo, who’s been accused of raping a woman in 2009. “Ronaldo has shown in recent months his great professionalism and dedication, which is appreciated by everyone at Juventus,” the post said.“The events allegedly dating back to almost 10 years ago do not change this opinion, which is shared by anyone who has come into contact with this great champion.” Kathryn Mayorga has alleged that Ronaldo forced himself on her and raped her at a 2009 Las Vegas party. Earlier this week, Ronaldo called the claim “fake news.” According to Der Spiegel, Ronaldo paid Mayorga $375,000 as part of a settlement agreement in 2010. It was announced Thursday that Ronaldo would be left off the roster for the Portuguese national squad’s two upcoming matches.
