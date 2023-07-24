Shocking Footage Shows Police K-9 Maul Unarmed Black Man With His Hands Up
‘TRYING TO KILL ME’
Ohio police released one of their K-9 units on an unarmed Black man with his hands raised in the air during a traffic stop earlier this month, newly released body camera footage shows. Jadarrius Rose, 23, was stopped after an Ohio State Highway Patrol inspector noted that his tractor trailer was “missing a left rear mud flap,” according to an incident report obtained by NBC News. Rose then failed to stop for the inspector, who pursued him with the help of state troopers. His trailer eventually came to a stop along U.S. Route 23. Rose “was given orders to get down on the ground and… would not comply,” the report states. In the footage, a Circleville police officer with a K-9 can be heard telling Rose to “go on the ground or you’re gonna get bit.” Despite a state trooper repeatedly saying, “Do not release the dog with his hands up!” the officer then releases the dog. The video appears to show the dog biting Rose as he screams for the officers to “get it off!” The 23-year-old was eventually taken into custody and given first-aid treatment. The case remains under investigation, according to the highway patrol.