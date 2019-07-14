CHEAT SHEET
OKAY, DEAR YOGA
Upgrade Your Yoga Pants With a Bunch of New Options from K-DEER’s Sale Section
As with most activities, yoga gets us sweaty — so it’s best to gear up with yoga pants fit for the occasion. And K-DEER really goes the extra mile with the fabric they build into their leggings, capris, and more to help your legs breathe under there. And the brand just added a slew of new items to its sale section where you can save up to 50% on your next yoga wardrobe summer upgrade. Each yoga pant is designed with 4-way stretching fabric that maintains its shape and keeps you safe outdoors with UPF 50+ protection. They also wick moisture and dry quickly, and the color you choose is built to never fade through unlimited wear. There are many styles to choose from in the sale (and even more across the site) and some highlights include the floral and cropped-length Capri in Journey (down to $61 from $88) and the playful and geometric Legging in Newport (down to $83 from $98). Or check out the Double Pocket 7/8 Sneaker Length in Black (down to $88 from $110), designed with four sleek pockets at the hip and ankles, where the crop will work perfectly with sneakers and flats alike. Whatever yoga style best fits you, this sale isn’t one you want to let pass by. | Shop at K-DEER >
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.