K-Pop Star Moonbin Found Dead at 25
‘SADNESS AND SHOCK’
Moonbin, a K-pop star from the boy band Astro, was found dead Wednesday in his Seoul apartment by a manager. He was 25 years old. Fantagio Music confirmed the musician’s death with a statement posted to ASTRO’s social media. “Although it cannot be compared to the grief of the bereaved family who lost their beloved son and brother, the Astro members who have been with us for a long time, as well as out Fantagio fellow artists and executives, are deeply mourning the deceased in great sadness and shock,” the statement said in Korean. “We earnestly ask you to refrain from speculative and malicious reports so that the bereaved family who are deeply saddened by the sudden sad news can reverently commemorate and greet the deceased.” Police are still investigating Moonbin’s cause of death.