K-Pop Band EXO Greets Trump in South Korea
One of South Korea’s biggest K-pop bands was there to greet President Donald Trump when he landed in Seoul on Saturday, the Associated Press reported. The members of EXO were part of South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s welcoming party at the leader’s office, the Blue House in Seoul. The band members, dressed in black, handed Trump a copy of their album and gabbed with his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, who are traveling with the president. During the photo-op, the president did not give any further details about his invitation to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sunday at the DMZ, the heavily militarized border that divides North and South Korea, only saying that “it will be very interesting.”