K-Pop Group BTS Announces ‘Extended Hiatus’ After Six Years of Non-Stop Performing
The K-pop group BTS has announced that they are taking an “extended hiatus” after consistently performing and producing music for six years. “This period of rest will be an opportunity for the members of BTS, who have relentlessly driven themselves towards their goal since their debut, to recharge and prepare to present themselves anew as musicians and creators,” the boy band’s management company, Big Hit Entertainment, said in a statement announcing the break. “This will also provide them with a chance to enjoy ordinary lives of young people in their 20’s, albeit briefly,” the statement added. BTS hit the K-Pop scene in 2013, and have released six full-length albums and six EPs in the six years since. Their management confirmed that the band will indeed return—calming worried fans—but did not specify when. “BTS will return refreshed and recharged to return all the love you have and continue to show them,” the statement read.