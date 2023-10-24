K-Pop Girl Group Shows Up to Texas Gig in Wrong Rangers Gear
LOST IN TRANSLATION
Embarking on a whirlwind U.S. tour off the back of Teenfresh, their chart-topping third extended play, the six-member South Korean girl group STAYC delighted American audiences by performing in the sports jerseys worn by their hometown heroes. In Brooklyn earlier this month, according to The New York Times, the band wore Mets and Yankees merch. In Chicago, they repped the Bears and Bulls. But at the group’s concert in Dallas on Thursday, there appeared to have been a minor wardrobe malfunction. Instead of coming onstage in the colors of the Texas Rangers, at least two members of STAYC appeared in the kits of the Glasgow Rangers, a Scottish soccer team from the 1990s. Representatives for the band, which debuted in 2020, did not respond to the Times’ request for comment, but the apparent gaffe was met in stride by both K-pop fans and Glaswegians. “Can’t wait to hear a bit of K pop blasting out in Ibrox,” one joked on X.