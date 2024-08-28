K-Pop Idol Removed From His Group After Sex Crime Allegation

A K-pop superstar has been ousted from his band after a sexual offense case against him came to light. Teen Vogue reports that after management learned that Taeil, aka Moon Taeil, had been accused, NCT cut ties with him immediately. “This is SM Entertainment. We have recently learned that Taeil has been accused in a criminal case related to a sexual offense. As we were assessing the facts related to the matter, we recognized the severity of the situation and determined that Taeil can no longer continue his activities with the team (NCT). After discussing with Taeil, we have decided on his departure from the group,” a translated version of SM Entertainment’s Wednesday statement reads. The company notes that Taeil is “cooperating fully” with authorities. Since the news broke, disappointed fans have been flooding the comments of Taeil’s Instagram to express their disappointment. “This proves yet again, we do not know them other than their idol persona and we can’t trust ANYONE,” one fan wrote. Taeil has yet to comment on the the situation.
