K-Pop Stars BTS Address United Nations, Drawing Millions of Viewers
SHOWING THEIR PURPLE
In the language of the fans of South Korean pop juggernaut BTS, things just got “delulu” at the United Nations. On Monday, the seven members of the boyband mustered on the General Assembly floor to make a speech promoting some of the organization’s 2030 goals—ending extreme poverty, fighting climate change, and achieving gender equality—to youth around the world. And by all accounts, they were heard: Nearly a million fans tuned into the U.N.’s livestream of the event, and fans (known as “ARMY”) deluged social media with purple hearts and messages of support. The three-and-a-half hour video has since been viewed more than six million times.
The South Korean government officially appointed the band’s members as special presidential envoys in July; they were given diplomatic passports last week. During their seven-minute speech, the stars also promoted getting vaccinated against the coronavirus. “Every choice we make is the beginning of change, not the end,” said RM, one of the band’s members. BTS also unveiled a special music video for their hit summer single “Permission to Dance,” filmed at U.N. Headquarters in New York.
The United Nations General Assembly opened its 76th session last Tuesday. It will run until Sept. 28 with nearly 200 member nations attending.