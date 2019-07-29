CHEAT SHEET
20 Dead in Suicide Attack on Afghan Vice President Candidate's Office
At least 20 people have died in a suicide attack at the Kabul office of the Afghan president’s running mate and former chief of intelligence. A further 50 were wounded, according to reports. The attack happened at the office of Amrullah Saleh who is running to be vice president with President Ashraf Ghani in the September elections. No group has claimed responsibility but the attack came at start of official campaigning for elections, suggesting a political motive. Zalmay Khalilzad, the Afghan-American diplomat leading the U.S. side in peace negotiations with the Taliban, said: “The attack on Amrullah Saleh’s political party offices was grotesque and a clear act of terrorism.” The elections have already been delayed twice this year so far.