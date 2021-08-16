Multiple People Reported Dead Amid Chaos, Gunfire at Kabul Airport
MORE BLOOD SPILLED
The chaotic scenes at Kabul’s international airport have turned deadly. According to multiple reports, several people have been killed after gunfire erupted at the airport where thousands of desperate people are trying to flee Afghanistan in the wake of the Taliban takeover. The Wall Street Journal reported that three people were shot, while an eyewitness told Reuters that there were at least five bodies but it wasn’t clear if they died from gunfire or a stampede. Earlier in the morning, U.S. troops fired shots into the air to scatter a crowd. All commercial flights out of Kabul were suspended Monday morning and multiple videos showed people sprinting across runways and trying to board moving planes. The U.S. State Department said early Monday that all of its embassy staff have reached the airport and are awaiting evacuations.