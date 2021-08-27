Undeterred Afghans Continue to Crowd Kabul Airport One Day After Deadly Attacks

Desperate Afghans continued to gather in huge crowds outside Kabul’s international airport Friday, undeterred by twin suicide attacks that left at least 100 people dead a day before, including 13 American troops.

Inside the fortified airport walls, the U.S. flag was lowered to half-staff as the final evacuations carried on under heavy security as military officials warned that attackers were plotting further destruction.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden vowed revenge against those who carried out the attacks that were claimed by the ultra-radical Islamic State offshoot known as ISIS-K. World leaders have condemned the carnage and lamented what now seems to be a lost cause in rescuing the thousands of Afghan allies who were still waiting outside the airport.

The Taliban, which had previously insisted ISIS operatives were not in the country, also condemned the deadly attacks on Thursday.

A 45-year-old resident of Kabul who was waiting for a flight to take his family out when the attacks took place described the mayhem to The Daily Beast. He said: “The human blood and brain stuck to my clothes after the blast. It was an outright carnage. Destitute women, kids and men awaiting a foothold on a flight to run away from their own home had pieces of their body thrown hundreds of meters away.”

The resident added: “I am shocked. My family is shocked. When will this [killing] end? Those who thought the Taliban victory was the end of the ‘great game’ may now be on page one of the return of the ‘great game.’”

While many who hope to somehow penetrate the Taliban checkpoints and then pass airport security are gathering despite warnings that another attack could easily occur, some have decided to give up hope and find another way out, likely by land to the Pakistan border.

Nangialay, a 34-year-old, expressed his frustration to The Daily Beast. “I will not return to the airport even if they [U.S. and U.K.] request it,” he said, underscoring the dire situation many feel they are in.

U.S. Central Command chief Marine Gen. Kenneth McKenzie on Thursday warned that more attacks were being planned. “We believe it is their desire to continue those attacks,” he told reporters still working in Kabul. “And we expect those attacks to continue.”

The U.S. has military confirmed that 5,000 people are waiting on the airfield for the last flights out of Kabul. More than 100,000 people have been evacuated from Kabul since it fell to the Taliban, according to the Associated Press, but at least 1,000 Americans and thousands of Afghans are still waiting for what now seems like an impossible escape.