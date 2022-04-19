Kabul Schools Rocked by Explosions, Leaving at Least Six Dead
At least two schools in Afghanistan’s capital were rocked by explosions on Tuesday, leaving at least six dead and several people injured, local authorities said. The blasts reportedly took place in an area with a significant Shia Hazara community, with a training center and a high school among the targeted sites. “Three different explosions at Abdul Rahim Shaheed High School in the 18th District have caused casualties to our Shia compatriots and we will share the details later,” Khalid Zadran, a police spokesperson for the Taliban in Kabul, wrote on Twitter. He later told reporters the explosions “killed six people and wounded 11 others.” Nobody has claimed responsibility for the attacks so far, but the Shia Hazara community has previously been targeted by the Islamic State terror group.