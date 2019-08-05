CHEAT SHEET
Kacey Musgraves Drags Ohio Republican Who Blamed Mass Shootings on Gay Marriage, ‘Drag Queen Advocates’
Grammy Award-winning country singer Kacey Musgraves clapped back at Ohio state Rep. Candice Keller following Keller’s claims that mass shootings are caused in part by gay marriage, “drag queen advocates,” and former President Barack Obama. Keller represents the 53rd District in Ohio, which is located less than 40 miles from Dayton, where a recent mass shooting claimed the lives of nine people. In a tweet on Monday, Musgraves responded to a picture of Keller accompanying the news of her comments by saying: “..is that a terrible brow bone highlight orrrr is she herself a crusty drag queen?”
Some of Musgraves’ followers tweeted at the star, with at least one person telling her to “stick to the singing.” In a follow-up tweet, Musgraves said: “I love keeping things about the music and usually stay out of politics publicly UNTIL it barrels past political party preference points and dangerously encroaches on fundamental human rights.” Musgraves, who called herself a Texas native, went on to say there’s a “time and place” for hunting, guns, and “even self protection,” but she condemned the possession of automatic rifles. Musgraves rounded out her stance by urging people to “Hold your politicians accountable. Hold the president accountable. Start paying attention to actual ways we can make change happen. I promise I will too.”