West Point Cadet Who Went Missing With Rifle Found Dead
The West Point cadet who went missing with a rifle last Friday has been found dead, the military academy has confirmed. West Point announced on Facebook that the body of Kade Kurita, 20, was found Tuesday night. Kurita went missing along with an M4 rifle and the search began after he failed to show up for a military skills competition Friday evening. “We are grieving this loss and our thoughts and prayers go out to Cadet Kurita’s family and friends,” said Lt. Gen. Darryl Williams, 60th Superintendent U.S. Military Academy, in a statement early Wednesday. The West Point Military Police, New York State police, the Coast Guard, railroad police, local police, and military police from Fort Drum assisted in the four-day search. “They exhibited exceptional professionalism as demonstrated by their tremendous efforts in searching for Cadet Kurita,” said Lt. Gen. Williams.