Prosecutor Says This Is the Worst Domestic Abuse Case She’s Ever Seen
‘SHOCKINGLY EVIL’
Read it at Buffalo News
A Buffalo man was sentenced to 70 years in prison for a case of domestic abuse that the prosecutor said was the worst she has ever seen. The judge didn’t mince words, either, saying Kadien Haynes’ brutality was “shockingly evil” and “twisted,” according to the Buffalo News. Haynes, 28, was convicted of attacking his girlfriend with a broom, a shovel, and a knife, and choking her with a cable. Authorities said he also tortured her with rubbing alcohol and disinfectant—and that he had her and her 10-year-old son hit each other. “I have never seen a case as egregious as this one,” veteran prosecutor Holly Tucker said, according to the News.