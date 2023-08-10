Kai Cenat, Twitch Streamer Whose NYC Giveaway Sparked Riots, Finally Speaks Out
‘BEYOND DISAPPOINTED’
Kai Cenat, the YouTube star and Twitch streamer whose giveaway event caused massive riots in New York City last week, returned to the internet Wednesday night for his first stream since the incident. More than 140k viewers flocked to watch Cenat speak within the first three minutes, as he flicked through a newspaper article surrounding the events on Aug. 4, where he was charged with inciting a riot and unlawful assembly for advertising a “HUGE GIVEAWAY” in the New York’s Union Square that quickly descended into mayhem. Cenat was released from police custody the next day and is set to appear in court on Aug. 18. “Beyond disappointed in anybody who became destructive that day, bro. 100% bro, that shit is not cool,” Cenat said. “After seeing the things that I’ve seen I’m beyond disappointed in the things that went on on Friday and I want people to know that none of that was my intention. You feel what I’m saying? I had good intentions for this whole thing..not only that but I don’t condone any of the things that went on that day, none of that is cool...why? why? When we do things like this, it not only needs to be safe, but it needs to be fun.”