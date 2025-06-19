Kai Trump Channels Grandpa With Fast Food Drive-Through Stunt

Kai Trump took a page out of her grandfather’s playbook this week and tried her hand at working at a popular restaurant chain.

In a TikTok video posted Wednesday, the competitive golfer donned Dunkin’ Donuts’ signature colors and picked up a drive-through shift at the coffee store.

The nine-second clip, which saw Kai delivering someone’s iced coffee order, was seemingly a stunt to promote her latest YouTube video where she and her younger brother, Tristan, tried out all of the brand’s signature drinks and treats. ADVERTISEMENT

The 18-year-old’s video harks back to a similar stunt her grandfather, President Donald Trump, pulled last October during the 2024 campaign trail.

President Donald Trump works behind the counter at McDonald's. Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

At the time, the president ditched his blazer for an apron and “worked” a shift at a McDonald’s drive-through in Pennsylvania.

Alongside hosting an impromptu press conference, Trump also learned how to man the french-fries station and delivered some takeout bags to customers in their cars.

Though Trump is famously a fan of the fast-food chain, his time as a McDonald’s employee was also an attempt to clap back at his then-presidential opponent Kamala Harris who he claimed, without evidence, was lying about working at the restaurant when she was in college.

President Donald Trump hands out food while standing at a drive-thru window during a campaign stop at a McDonald's in Feasterville-Trevose, PA on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

“It requires great expertise, actually, to do it right and to do it fast,” Trump said during his McDonald’s tenure. “These people work hard. They’re great. They’re great. And I just saw something—a process that’s beautiful.”