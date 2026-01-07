Kai Trump Describes ‘Awkward’ Dating Situations with Secret Service

Kai Trump summed up dating with Secret Service agents always nearby: “awkward.”

Trump, 18, on Tuesday told podcaster Logan Paul about her second stint with the protection of the federal agency, after having grown up with it during her grandfather’s first term.

“It’s tough. I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t tough,“ Trump said on Impaulsive. “It was a big adjustment having them come in, and then having to adjust my schedule and just kind of go about my day. It’s weird when you’re just like hanging out with your friends, a group of girls, and you have like a tall guy standing like three feet behind you. It’s weird.”

Trump did not have Secret Service protection in between her grandfather's terms. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

As for dating, Trump said it was kind of a mood killer.

“To be honest, it’s really awkward when you’re... going on a date with a guy and they’re two tables behind you. It’s a little weird,” she said. “But I try my best not to let it bother me, and I think I’ve learned, especially in the last year now... [that] yes, they’re following me, but also to focus and pretend like they’re not there.”

During the discussion, Trump was asked about politics, but declined to weigh in on anything substantive.

“To be honest with you, I stay out of politics completely,” the teen admitted. “I don’t want anything to do with politics because I feel like politics is such a dangerous thing, and I think if both sides met in the middle, everyone will be so much happier.”

The two attended the Ryder Cup, the international golf competition, last September. David Davies - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

“There are a lot of people who get too extreme and that’s where social media really ties into it because... there’s not a lot of things on social media where it’s very much of the middle, and I think that makes some people crazy and some people buy into it too much,” she continued.

Trump currently attends the private Benjamin School in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. She has committed to the University of Miami to play golf.