Politics

Kai Trump Details Medical Scare at Masters Golf Tournament

CRISIS AVERTED

The president’s granddaughter said the allergic reaction was from hand soap.

Donovan Lynch
Donovan Lynch 

Breaking News Intern

Trump said she had to receive a steroid shot for an allergic reaction to hand soap. Photo: Chris Arjoon/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.
Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

President Trump’s eldest granddaughter says that a day at the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Georgia, turned into a terrifying health scare after she suffered an allergic reaction.

Kai Trump, 18, recounted the ordeal in a YouTube video Monday, saying she needed a steroid shot to bring the reaction under control.

“It was so, so scary. I mean the needle was like this big,” she said, sizing up the needle to be several inches long.

Kai said the skin reaction was the result of using hand soap to wash makeup off her face.

“I started getting like these bumps on my neck,” she explained to her more than 1.4 million subscribers in a vlog ahead of her senior prom over the weekend. Kai said the rash was gone.

Kai Trump and Tiger Woods arrive to the course during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on February 16, 2025 in La Jolla, California.
Kai Trump with Tiger Woods, who is dating her mother, Vanessa. Michael Owens/Getty

Kai has grown in popularity as both a social media influencer and a promising golfer. She committed to play at the University of Miami beginning this fall. Currently, she attends the Benjamin School in Palm Beach County, Florida.

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Kai with her mother, Vanessa, and her father, Donald Trump Jr. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

While the allergic reaction required medical treatment, Trump still managed to spend time with some top golfers at the Masters. She took a photo with Bryson DeChambeau, an ally of Trump and one of the most prominent leaders of LIV Golf, a Saudi-funded competitor to the PGA Tour.

Kai Trump, 18, with golfer Bryson DeChambeau and his caddie, Gregory Bodine. Credit: kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram.
Kai Trump, 18, with golfer Bryson DeChambeau and his caddie, Gregory Bodine. Credit: kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram. kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram

Notably missing from the Masters crowd was Tiger Woods, who is dating Vanessa Trump, Kai’s mother.

The 50-year-old golf legend was arrested for driving under the influence in March after a rollover crash near Jupiter, Florida.

Tiger Woods' Land Rover rolled over on a two-lane road near his Jupiter Island home, in this handout image released by the Martin County Sheriff's Office on March 28, 2026, as Woods was arrested on suspicion of DUI, in Jupiter Island, Florida, U.S. Martin County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE.
Woods rolled his Land Rover in Florida. Martin County Sheriff's Office/via REUTERS

A judge then granted him permission to leave the country to undergo comprehensive inpatient treatment.

Vanessa, 48, had Kai during her marriage to Donald Trump Jr.

Tiger Woods of Jupiter Links GC talks with his girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, after a match against Boston Common Golf at SoFi Center on March 17, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
Tiger Woods with his girlfriend, Vanessa Trump. James Gilbert/TGL/TGL Golf via Getty

A source told People that Woods is now “fully integrated” into Vanessa’s family and is close with Kai. But Woods’ legal trouble has allegedly “raised some concerns” for Don Jr., according to the tabloid. However, the source said the president’s son has been “supportive of Tiger and Vanessa, especially when it comes to the kids.”

Donovan Lynch

Donovan Lynch

Breaking News Intern

donovan.lynch@thedailybeast.com

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