Kai Trump Details Medical Scare at Masters Golf Tournament

President Trump’s eldest granddaughter says that a day at the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Georgia, turned into a terrifying health scare after she suffered an allergic reaction.

Kai Trump, 18, recounted the ordeal in a YouTube video Monday, saying she needed a steroid shot to bring the reaction under control.

“It was so, so scary. I mean the needle was like this big,” she said, sizing up the needle to be several inches long.

Kai said the skin reaction was the result of using hand soap to wash makeup off her face.

“I started getting like these bumps on my neck,” she explained to her more than 1.4 million subscribers in a vlog ahead of her senior prom over the weekend. Kai said the rash was gone.

Kai Trump with Tiger Woods, who is dating her mother, Vanessa. Michael Owens/Getty

Kai has grown in popularity as both a social media influencer and a promising golfer. She committed to play at the University of Miami beginning this fall. Currently, she attends the Benjamin School in Palm Beach County, Florida.

Kai with her mother, Vanessa, and her father, Donald Trump Jr. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

While the allergic reaction required medical treatment, Trump still managed to spend time with some top golfers at the Masters. She took a photo with Bryson DeChambeau, an ally of Trump and one of the most prominent leaders of LIV Golf, a Saudi-funded competitor to the PGA Tour.

Kai Trump, 18, with golfer Bryson DeChambeau and his caddie, Gregory Bodine. Credit: kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram. kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram

Notably missing from the Masters crowd was Tiger Woods, who is dating Vanessa Trump, Kai’s mother.

The 50-year-old golf legend was arrested for driving under the influence in March after a rollover crash near Jupiter, Florida.

Woods rolled his Land Rover in Florida. Martin County Sheriff's Office/via REUTERS

A judge then granted him permission to leave the country to undergo comprehensive inpatient treatment.

Vanessa, 48, had Kai during her marriage to Donald Trump Jr.

Tiger Woods with his girlfriend, Vanessa Trump. James Gilbert/TGL/TGL Golf via Getty