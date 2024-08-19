Golf prodigy Kai Trump’s said she plans to join the team at the University of Miami, thanking her grandfather on Instagram “for giving me access to great courses and tremendous support.”

The 17-year-old was a lesser known member of the Trump clan until last month, when she addressed crowds at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee shortly after the attempt on the former president’s life at a rally in Pennsylvania.

Her post didn’t clarify whether she’d be attending the University of Miami on an athletic scholarship. “I am supper excited to be a cane and represent the University of Miami. Gooo Canes!” she wrote.

The daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife Vanessa, she’s in any case a little way off packing up her clubs, as she is in her junior year at the prestigious Benjamin School, a private high school in Florida’s North Palm Beach where tuition runs at about $37,000 a year.

Fellow students at the school include Tiger Wood’s son, Charlie, while other famous golfers such as Jack Nicklaus and Greg Norman have previously sent their kids there.

It’s also about a 20 minute drive from Donald Trump’s lavish Mar-a-Lago resort, where Kai’s previously won the ladies club championship, and where she’s reported to have played alongside some of the sport’s biggest stars.

Her and her grandfather’s shared love of the game featured prominently in her address to the crowds at the raucous Milwaukee convention on July 17. “He calls me during the middle of the school day to ask how my golf game is going and tells me all about his,” she said. “But then I have to remind him that I’m in school and I’ll have to call him back later.”

Her participation in the RNC wasn't without controversy, however, after it came to light her father had described her as "sexy" ahead of her speech—a sentiment that echoed similar comments her grandfather has made about her aunt Ivanka in the past.