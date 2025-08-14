Kai Trump Dumps Cybertruck After MAGA and Musk’s Falling Out

Count the president’s granddaughter among the MAGA faithful ditching Tesla.

Kai Trump, 17, shared photos from the first day of her senior year of high school, but posed next to a Cadillac Escalade—not the special edition Tesla Cybertruck President Donald Trump gifted her last year.

The teenager proudly posed with her so-called “Cyberbeast” last fall, including for homecoming pictures with her friends. She also shared a video of her racing in the vehicle in March.

Those posts were made before Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Trump had a spectacular falling out on June 5, which included the world’s richest man alleging that Trump was suppressing files regarding the pedophile Jeffrey Epstein because he was included in them.

Elon achieving uncle status 😂 pic.twitter.com/vufSffziZN — Kai Trump (@kaitrump) November 10, 2024

Kai, the eldest child of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump, is an influencer who frequently shares life updates on Instagram. She has not publicly criticized Musk, 54, but she also has not posted about Musk—whom she referred to as an “uncle” in November—since his and MAGA’s big breakup.

Other recent posts from Kai feature the same black Escalade. The SUV also features “The U” painted on its rear driver’s side window—a logo for the University of Miami, where she has committed to playing collegiate golf after graduating high school.

Kai Trump appears to be driving a Cadillac Escalade these days. Instagram

Kai also threw up “The U” hand gesture in one photo with the vehicle. In another, she smiles alongside her mother and the Escalade. Its back windshield is painted “2026” in the University of Miami’s colors, orange and green, along with another UM logo.

The Trump scion is not the only one dumping Tesla. The electric car manufacturer has had a rough year, primarily due to the politics of its CEO, who has plummeted from his perch as Trump’s right-hand man to teasing the launch of a new political party to challenge MAGA in the 2026 midterm elections.

Kai Trump, 17, poses with a Cadillac Escalade and her mother, Vanessa Trump, who is 47. Instagram

Musk, who benefitted from Trump personally advertising his company’s vehicles in March at the White House, has now alienated hordes of potential customers on both sides of the political divide.