Kai Trump Gets Restraining Order Against 26-Year-Old

President Donald Trump’s eldest grandchild, Kai Trump, pleaded with a judge for a restraining order against a “homeless” man.

The 19-year-old daughter of Trump scion Don Jr. and his ex-wife Vanessa Trump, said Gabriel Garza Jr. “lives in a car in the area of Jupiter/Palm Beach County” and had been bothering her, according to TMZ.

After moving a hearing at Palm Beach County Court so it wouldn’t clash with her last day of high school, a judge granted Trump’s wish, slapping Garza with an extended order that bans him from going within 500 feet of the teenager’s home or workplace until May 2027. Kai announced on May 4 that she would be studying at the University of Miami. The order will reportedly also ban Garza Jr. from approaching her there.

Kai Trump, 19, also had a run-in with a “stalker” last year. YouTube/Impaulsive

A judge initially granted a temporary order in April that banned Garza Jr. from stalking, cyberstalking, or committing any criminal offense resulting in physical injury or death, according to documents seen by TMZ.

The new order stipulates that he cannot attend events Kai is at and must surrender any firearms he owns.

This is not the first time Kai has had a scare with an alleged stalker. In June last year, 23-year-old Anthony Reyes was arrested after allegedly scaling a wall at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, telling police he wanted to marry the president’s granddaughter.

He told police he wanted to “spread the gospel” to Trump and “marry Kai,” according to an arrest report obtained by NBC News. “Shortly after midnight, the individual scaled a perimeter fence and triggered alarms. U.S. Secret Service personnel detained him without incident at the scene,” a Secret Service spokesperson said at the time.

“Palm Beach Police officers responded to the scene and took the individual into custody, charging him with occupied trespassing.”

Anthony Thomas Reyes allegedly scaled a wall into Mar-a-Lago last year, and said he wanted to “marry” Kai. The Daily Beast/Getty/Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

Reyes was booked at the Palm Beach County Jail on a $50,000 bond, according to court records. He was ordered not to contact Donald Trump or any of his family members, including Kai Trump. He pleaded not guilty.