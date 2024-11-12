Kai Trump, the 17-year-old granddaughter of Donald Trump, provided a behind-the-scenes account of Election Night at Mar-a-Lago and the convention hall where the incoming president gave his victory speech.

In a YouTube vlog, Trump showed a series of moments inside Mar-a-Lago, her grandfather’s private Florida resort and residence, including some of the context for a much-discussed family photograph from that night.

The vlog shows the family initially gathering around numerous TVs in one of the rooms in the Florida mansion. Shortly after, the vlog pans to the family members posing for a photo. “We could do one big family shot,” an unidentified person says off camera.

Absent from the pic in question, which included all of Donald Trump‘s children, their partners, and some grandchildren like Kai, was Melania Trump, who had been a rare sight throughout her husband‘s nearly two-year re-election campaign. Not absent, though, was Elon Musk—a fact which led one prominent CNN commentator to call the billionaire X owner Trump’s new “first lady.”

As photos were being taken of the clan, Trump could be heard talking about “dark MAGA” hats. He also wanted Musk to join in.

The whole squad pic.twitter.com/5yQVkFiney — Kai Trump (@KaiTrump) November 6, 2024

“Elon, you have to have a picture with your boy,” Trump said. “You have to get Elon with his boy. Gorgeous, perfect boy.”

Elsewhere at Mar-a-Lago, Trump and company continue to watch the election results come in on several television screens, each tuned into a different network.

Later on, at Palm Beach County Convention Center, Kai Trump showed about a minute of the backstage scene. It ended with her saying she was about to see JD Vance, though that part wasn’t included.

Cut to several days later, and Trump said she had recently played golf with her grandfather.

“It was his first time playing in probably 90 days or more,” she said.

Of the election, she added: “It’s his last time running, so it was so special for him to win.”