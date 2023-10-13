Kaiser Permanente and Unions Reach Tentative Deal After Historic Strike
STRIKETOBER
Kaiser Permanente and a coalition of labor unions reached a tentative agreement to end a contract dispute that sent 75,000 nurses, technicians, pharmacists, support staff, and other workers on a three-day strike last week. It was the largest health-care walkout in U.S. history, taking place in California, Oregon, Washington, Colorado, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. The coalition argued that wages, low staffing, and job outsourcing were major issues that harmed patient care at Kaiser clinics. They accused Kaiser executives of “bad faith bargaining” and threatened that an even larger strike would take place from Nov. 1-8 if an agreement was not negotiated. But according to the Los Angeles Times, a tentative agreement was announced by SEIU United Healthcare Workers West, the largest union in the coalition, early Friday morning. The union’s post on X, formerly Twitter, stated that more details on the specifics of the deal are scheduled to be shared later on Friday.